JRL NEWSWATCH: “The Danger of Russia Becoming President of the U.N. Security Council” – Time

“Can you imagine such blood thirsty despots as: Adolf Hitler; Saddam Hussein; or Pol Pot presiding over the U.N. Security Council, charged with preserving global peace and harmony? It may read like one, but this is no April Fool’s prank — next month, Russia — and by extension, Vladimir Putin — will assume the Presidency of the U.N. Security Council. Known burglars are not given banks to run, nor are convicted sex offenders given charge of daycare centers. In the same vein, Putin should not be allowed to make a mockery of international diplomacy by becoming the face of global peace as he escalates his unjust invasion of Ukraine with new attacks daily. …”