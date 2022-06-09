JRL NEWSWATCH: “The conflict in Ukraine is settling into a war of attrition; But who can keep going longest?” – The Economist

Headlines, JRL NewsBlog, Military, Ukraine
Map of Ukraine, Including Crimea, and Neighbors, Including Russia

“… Russia’s net gains in eastern Ukraine between the middle of April and the end of May [reportedly] add up to just over 450 square kilometres (about a third of the size of Greater London) …. Neither Russia nor Ukraine looks likely to make a decisive breakthrough. … Russia’s losses have been severe. The invasion force that it initially committed to the war [reportedly] had been reduced to about 58% of its pre-war strength by …  [mid-]May …. Russian battalion tactical groups, the basic fighting formations of the Russian army, probably started the war with around 600 men each; recently some have been seen with only 60 …. Russia has lost at least 761 tanks, over a third of them since the beginning of the … Donbas offensive …. Russian commanders are now throwing old equipment into battle. … Much less is known about the state of Ukraine’s forces. …”

Click here: “The conflict in Ukraine is settling into a war of attrition; But who can keep going longest?” – The Economist

 

 

Leave a comment

= Back to the Top =