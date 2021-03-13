JRL NEWSWATCH: “The brutal third act of Vladimir Putin; After eras of prosperity and patriotism, Russia’s president is now ramping up repression to hold on to power” – Financial Times/ Henry Foy

“… For Russians … oppos[ing] Putin, Navalny’s imprisonment represents a bellwether moment … long expected and feared. … [A] forceful, sweeping effort to tighten political freedoms … signposts a new era for a regime … extending into its third decade. … Putin’s rule … propped up first by economic prosperity … then … pugnacious patriotism, now pivot[s] to repression as the central tool of retaining power. … [Putin’s] global reputation … [is that of] imperious and seemingly invulnerable strongman, but … recent ruthless suppression of dissent at home underscores … his lack of alternatives to placate a restless electorate and … fear of popular protest. …”