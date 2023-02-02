JRL NEWSWATCH: “The Astounding Saga Of Hamilton 68 Illustrates Scope Of America’s Institutional Rot” – The Federalist

“The media fell head over heels for a shoddy propaganda operation spearheaded by an ex-FBI agent. Twitter, internally, understood the operation to be partisan hackery but never spoke out. Organizations full of influential ex-government officials promoted the operation. And it’s only thanks to … ‘The Twitter Files’ that we know the full extent of institutional corruption in the mind-boggling case of Hamilton 68. … Created by former FBI Special Agent Clint Watts, the project was supported by the Alliance for Securing Democracy and the German Marshall Fund. That means a host of powerful former government officials with long histories in and around intelligence agencies promoted the shoddy research for years or, at the very least, were complicit … by lending their support. Watts himself is an NBC News and MSNBC contributor. (Bill Kristol is a member of the Alliance’s advisory board.) … It gets so much worse on three fronts: academia, Big Tech, and media. …”