JRL NEWSWATCH: “The 100 Most Influential People of 2022: Vladimir Putin” – Time/ Alexei Navalny

Headlines
File Photo of Vladimir Putin at Podium with United Russia Logo, Gesturing

“… [Putin] reminded us once again that a path that begins with ‘just a little election rigging’ always ends with a dictatorship. … [which] always leads to war. … World leaders have hypocritically talked for years about a ‘pragmatic approach’ … enabl[ing] themselves to benefit from Russian oil and gas while Putin’s grip on power grew stronger. Between sanctions and military and economic aid, this war will cost hundreds of times more than those lucrative oil and gas contracts …. File Photo of Alexei Navalny Marching on Street with Others in Background; adapted from image at commons.wikimedia.org with credit to Evgeny Feldman, subject to Creative Commons license; original image at commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:FEV_1795_(cropped1).jpg, with license information at creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.en and creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/legalcode[T]he main question [Putin now] poses [which we must answer] — how to stop an evil madman with an army, nuclear weapons, and membership in the U.N. Security Council ….”

Click here for: “The 100 Most Influential People of 2022: Vladimir Putin” – Time/ Alexei Navalny


[featured images are file photos from other occasions] [Navalny image is file photo from another occasion, adapted from original image at commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:FEV_1795_(cropped1).jpg by Evgeny Feldman, subject to Creative Commons license, with license information at creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.en and creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/legalcode]
Leave a comment

= Back to the Top =