JRL NEWSWATCH: “Text at Pope’s Good Friday service scrapped after Ukrainian protest” – Reuters

“… [T]he original text of some 200 words was replaced with two sentences: ‘Faced with death, silence is the most eloquent of words. Let us all paused in silent prayer and each one pray in their hearts for peace in the world.’ The crowd … then fell silent for about as long as it would have taken to read the original, longer meditation. [Pope] Francis sat and watched … [from a] white chair. In his own final prayer, he asked God to allow ‘adversaries to shake hands so they can taste mutual forgiveness, to disarm the hand raised by a brother against a brother, so that concord can spring from where there is now hate.’ …”