JRL NEWSWATCH: “Tentative recovery in sight as Russia’s real wages, unemployment improve” – Reuters
“… [Russia’s] central bank expects the economy to return to pre-crisis levels before the end of [2021] … central bank [governor] Elvira Nabiullina, said … after a surprise 25-basis-point rate increase, brought about by rising inflation and geopolitical risks. … [The government’s] Rosstat[] said … real wages … rose 0.1% year-on-year in January. … Economic growth and … recovery in living standards … are a crucial issue for … Putin and the United Russia[] ruling party. … bracing for [September] parliamentary elections … amid massive protests that rocked Russian streets earlier this year. … Retail sales, a barometer of consumer demand … Russia’s main driver of economic growth, underperformed, slipping 1.3% year-on-year in February ….”
Click here for: “Tentative recovery in sight as Russia’s real wages, unemployment improve” – Reuters
You must log in to post a comment.