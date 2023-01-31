JRL NEWSWATCH: “Talks between Russia and Ukraine would save lives, argues Christopher Chivvis; The foreign-policy expert writes as part of a series debating the wisdom of peace negotiations” – The Economist
“… [T]he war in Ukraine will pass its one-year mark [Feb. 24] with no end in sight. … [C]osts are mounting, Europe faces an epic refugee crisis, tens of thousands … have died and total casualties … run into the hundreds of thousands. Plans to provide Ukraine with Western tanks … indicate … America, Germany and others are settling in for a much longer war. … [I]n a prolonged conflict, far more will perish. Western leaders would be making a big mistake by not pushing for negotiations to end the fighting, even as they continue to support Ukraine. … Many critics of negotiations object to … diplomacy with a man like [] Putin on principle, but Western powers should and do regularly negotiate with adversaries, including contemptible ones, when it serves national interests and prevents violence and human suffering. …”
Click here for: “Talks between Russia and Ukraine would save lives, argues Christopher Chivvis; The foreign-policy expert writes as part of a series debating the wisdom of peace negotiations” – The Economist
You must log in to post a comment.