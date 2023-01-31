JRL NEWSWATCH: “Talks between Russia and Ukraine would save lives, argues Christopher Chivvis; The foreign-policy expert writes as part of a series debating the wisdom of peace negotiations” – The Economist

“… [T]he war in Ukraine will pass its one-year mark [Feb. 24] with no end in sight. … [C]osts are mounting, Europe faces an epic refugee crisis, tens of thousands … have died and total casualties … run into the hundreds of thousands. Plans to provide Ukraine with Western tanks … indicate … America, Germany and others are settling in for a much longer war. … [I]n a prolonged conflict, far more will perish. Western leaders would be making a big mistake by not pushing for negotiations to end the fighting, even as they continue to support Ukraine. … Many critics of negotiations object to … diplomacy with a man like [] Putin on principle, but Western powers should and do regularly negotiate with adversaries, including contemptible ones, when it serves national interests and prevents violence and human suffering. …”