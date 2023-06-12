JRL NEWSWATCH: “Taking back what is theirs; Ukraine strikes back; The counter-offensive is getting under way. The next few weeks will be critical” – The Economist

“… The task for Ukraine … is to show … Putin, his henchmen, his compatriots and the wider watching world that Russia cannot win; that this invasion has been misconceived from the outset; that Russia cannot outlast Ukraine and its Western backers; and that the Kremlin’s best option is to give up before Russia suffers yet more losses and humiliation. … [N]either Ukraine nor Europe will be safe while [] Putin believes he can launch another invasion later. … [T]he West should understand its commitment must last for years. While Russia remains a threat, Ukraine will need enough weaponry to hold the line, wherever it settles. … Ukraine’s fear, and [] Putin’s hope, is that the West will lose focus. …”