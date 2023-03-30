JRL NEWSWATCH: “Takeaways from AP’s interview with Ukraine’s Zelenskyy” – AP

“… [AP] journalists … spent two days traveling … with … Zelenskyy …. Ukraine’s military has been bolstered by billions of dollars of ammunition and weaponry from Western nations. Zelenskyy welcomed the help but said some of the promised weapons had not yet been delivered. … On Zelenskyy’s itinerary …. was a meeting with Rafael Mariano Grossi, … visiting head of the UN’s atomic energy agency. … Fierce fighting around [Ukraine’s Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant,] Europe’s largest, has put the facility and the broader region at significant risk. … Grossi has called for a[n] [adjacent] ‘protection zone’ … but has failed to come up with terms … satisfy[ing] both Ukraine and Russia. … Western sanctions against Russia don’t go far enough, according to Zelenskyy, who called for more far-reaching measures against … Putin’s inner circle. …”