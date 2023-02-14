JRL NEWSWATCH: “Symposium: Lessons from Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine” – Defense Priorities

“As the one-year mark of the Ukraine-Russia war approaches, Moscow has failed in many of its objectives. Ukraine has effectively blunted several major Russian advances and reclaimed large swaths of its territory from invading forces. Though the war continues, and seems far from over, there are already many key takeaways from the fighting — and the conflict’s causes and implications remain hotly contested. Defense Priorities (DEFP) organized this symposium to stimulate thinking about the most important lessons learned from this ongoing war. Top experts, writing from a range of perspectives, share their insights in an effort to inform and improve U.S. policy ….”