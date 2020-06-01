JRL NEWSWATCH: “Susan Rice Claims Without Evidence That Russia Could Be Funding Riots” – The Daily Caller/ Chuck Ross

“Former National Security Adviser Susan Rice claimed without evidence … that the Russian government could be funding violent protests across the U.S. in the wake of the police-involved death of George Floyd. ‘I would bet based on my experience, I’m not reading the intelligence these days but based on my experience,’ Rice said, ‘this is right out of the Russian playbook as well.’ ‘I would not be surprised to learn that they have fomented some of these extremists on both sides using social media,’ Rice told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer. …”