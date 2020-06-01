JRL NEWSWATCH: “Suing Russia’s president; An ‘ultra-Putinist’ ex-governor has made history with a lawsuit challenging his dismissal. Here’s his story.” – Meduza

“Mikhail Ignatiev … lost his job as the head of Chuvashia in January … after two scandals: … he advocated ‘wiping out’ bloggers and journalists who praise Western countries … then … humiliated a fireman by forcing him to jump for the keys to a new fire engine. Ignatiev is now … the first public official in Russia to contest the presidential order that cost him his governorship. … Russia’s Supreme Court filed … Ignatiev’s lawsuit against … Putin … May 20. The president has reportedly received a copy of the legal claim … challeng[ing Putin’s] decision this January to kick Ignatiev out …. The former governor demands additional government benefits and the retirement package guaranteed to former regional leaders, including lifetime payments at 75 percent of his salary … (which was roughly 5.4 million rubles, or about $76,520). …”