JRL NEWSWATCH: “Stolen Valor: The U.S. Volunteers in Ukraine Who Lie, Waste and Bicker” – New York Times

“… [A]fter a year of combat, many of these … volunteers are fighting with themselves and undermining the war effort. Some have wasted money or stolen valor. Others have cloaked themselves in charity while also trying to profit off the war, records show. …. The New York Times reviewed more than 100 pages of documents from inside volunteer groups and interviewed more than 30 volunteers, fighters, fund-raisers, donors and American and Ukrainian officials. … reveal[ing] … deceptions, mistakes and squabbles … hinder[ing] the volunteer drive that began after Russia’s full-scale invasion …. Thousands answered the call. Some joined military groups like the International Legion, which Ukraine formed for foreign fighters. Others took roles in support or fund-raising. With Kyiv … under attack, there was little time for vetting arrivals. … [P]eople with problematic pasts, including checkered or fabricated military records, became entrenched in the Legion and a constellation of other volunteer groups. …”