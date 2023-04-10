JRL NEWSWATCH: “State actor involvement in Nord Stream pipeline attacks is ‘main scenario’, says Swedish investigator” – Reuters
“A state actor’s involvement in the blast of the Nord Stream pipelines … is the ‘absolute main scenario,’ though confirming identity will prove difficult, the [investigation] Swedish prosecutor … said …. In September 2022, several … underwater explosions ruptured … Nord Stream 1 and newly-built Nord Stream 2 … link[ing] Russia and Germany across the Baltic Sea. The blasts occurred in the economic zones of Sweden and Denmark … [B]oth countries say the explosions were deliberate, but have yet to determine who was responsible. The blast in the Swedish zone occurred at a depth of 80 meters … [reportedly] [making] it complicated to investigate. …”
Click here for: “State actor involvement in Nord Stream pipeline attacks is ‘main scenario’, says Swedish investigator” – Reuters/ Johan Ahlander
