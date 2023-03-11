JRL NEWSWATCH: “Staring Down the Black Hole of Russia’s Future; A Ukrainian victory may be the country’s only chance at long-term salvation” – Foreign Policy/ Anastasia Edel

“… There seem to be three paths available for a post-war Russia under Putin or whomever may succeed him: break up into smaller pieces, turn further toward tyranny to keep what’s left of the realm together, or endure a long period of slow decline. The common thread in all three is violence. A breakup means redistribution of power and assets, which won’t happen peacefully. A weakened, anachronistic empire, whether in its tyrannical or slow decline incarnation, means a Russia severed from its foundational myths and struggling to stay economically relevant — a dark, unpromising place. … But nothing lasts forever, not even a black hole. … No one … can predict conclusively whether Russia’s own demise will come in the form of a huge explosion … slow decay[] or … [a] combination …. But after years of consuming and destroying all the light in its path, perhaps the bigger question is whether Putin’s Russia can transform what it has consumed into something viable. For Russia itself, Ukraine’s victory may be the only chance. …”