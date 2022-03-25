JRL NEWSWATCH: “Spies Will Doom Putin; After invading Ukraine, he’s tightening the screws the way the Soviets did — and that will help the CIA recruit Russians.” – WSJ

“… Resurrecting the Soviet empire, as [] Putin wants to do, brings with it the same forces that prompted most of the Warsaw Pact’s best CIA agents to turn against the Kremlin. Agents across the Soviet bloc often shared the same desire: to inflict whatever harm they could. … not for money, but to undermine a toxic system that enriched a corrupt elite, wrought suffering and economic stagnation, and occasionally brought the world to the brink. … Espionage is a predatory business, and there’s blood in the water. [] Putin’s self-inflicted damage has done more to turn his own people against him than anything the West could have done. … If your job is cultivating spies, I suspect that recruiting must be good. Russian mystique is gone. [] Putin has proved his country is [a] declining power …. [Putin] might have been a capable operations officer during his KGB career, but … clearly missed the classes on self-awareness and counterintelligence. The more he tightens the security screws and covers Russia’s window to the world, the more likely those he depends on will turn against him. …”