JRL NEWSWATCH: “Something is rotten: Vladimir Putin is growing ever more repressive as he loses support; The Russian president has only one goal: his own survival” – The Economist
“… Putin scrapped term limits …. hint[ing] at the president’s belief that the regime cannot survive without him — and that he cannot survive without it. … He and his cronies have a single goal: his survival. They fear losing their wealth, freedom and possibly more …. Ukraine is not the only potential trouble-spot …. Belarus is another. In his state-of-the-union address, … Putin reiterated a conspiracy theory that America had plotted a coup and the assassination of … Lukashenko. … [Putin] sabre-rattling forms part of a wider political crisis between Russia and the West. .. American officials are considering whether to send more arms to Ukraine …. Allies are also discussing fresh sanctions. …”
Click here for: “Something is rotten: Vladimir Putin is growing ever more repressive as he loses support; The Russian president has only one goal: his own survival” – The Economist
