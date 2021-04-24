JRL NEWSWATCH: “Something is rotten: Vladimir Putin is growing ever more repressive as he loses support; The Russian president has only one goal: his own survival” – The Economist

“… Putin scrapped term limits …. hint[ing] at the president’s belief that the regime cannot survive without him — and that he cannot survive without it. … He and his cronies have a single goal: his survival. They fear losing their wealth, freedom and possibly more …. Ukraine is not the only potential trouble-spot …. Belarus is another. In his state-of-the-union address, … Putin reiterated a conspiracy theory that America had plotted a coup and the assassination of … Lukashenko. … [Putin] sabre-rattling forms part of a wider political crisis between Russia and the West. .. American officials are considering whether to send more arms to Ukraine …. Allies are also discussing fresh sanctions. …”