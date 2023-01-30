JRL NEWSWATCH: “Some Western Backers of Ukraine Worry That Time Might Be on Russia’s Side” – WSJ

“Behind the decision to sharply step up Western military aid to Ukraine lies a worry in some Western capitals that time might be on Russia’s side. That concern suggests the window for Ukraine isn’t indefinite and it needs powerful Western weapons — main battle tanks, other armored vehicles and more air-defense systems — soon to reinforce the momentum it achieved … last year. … There are also concerns … about whether the … goal … [of] achieving a quicker end to the conflict [] is realistic. While Ukraine’s military has far exceeded expectations of how quickly it can learn to operate and integrate complex Western military equipment, there is no certainty that Ukraine can again launch the kind of successful offensives it achieved last fall. Nor is there much trust … that [] Putin would ever entertain the prospect of an end to the conflict without the subjugation of Ukraine. …”