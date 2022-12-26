JRL NEWSWATCH: “Some Ukrainians move up Christmas to part ways with Russia” – AP

“Some Orthodox Ukrainians have decided to observe Christmas on Dec. 25, like many Christians around the world. … The idea … was considered radical in Ukraine until recently, but Russia’s invasion changed many hearts and minds. In October, the leadership of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine … not aligned with the Russian church[,] … one of two branches of Orthodox Christianity in the country, agreed to allow faithful to celebrate on Dec. 25. The choice … has clear political and religious overtones in a nation with rival Orthodox churches … where slight revisions to rituals can carry potent meaning …. For some people, changing dates represents a separation from Russia, its culture, and religion. …”