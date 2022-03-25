JRL NEWSWATCH: “Some prominent Russians quit jobs, refuse to support war” – AP
“… A number of [Russian] public figures have condemned the invasion of Ukraine and left their posts at state-run institutions and companies, which could signal divisions in Russia’s official ranks over the war. So far there have been no indications that the resignations have reached into Putin’s inner circle. The handful of departures came as Putin blasted those opposing his course as ‘scum and traitors,’ which Russian society would spit out ‘like a gnat.’ …”
