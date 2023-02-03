JRL NEWSWATCH: “Soaring Death Toll Gives Grim Insight Into Russian Tactics” – New York Times

“The number of Russian troops killed and wounded in Ukraine is approaching 200,000, a stark symbol of just how badly … Putin’s invasion has gone, according to American and other Western officials. While the officials caution that casualties are notoriously difficult to estimate, particularly because Moscow is believed to routinely undercount its war dead and injured, they say the slaughter from fighting in and around the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut and the town of Soledar has ballooned what was already a heavy toll. … Moscow has thrown people it sees as expendable into battles for decades, if not centuries. …”