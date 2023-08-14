JRL NEWSWATCH: “Slow counteroffensive darkens mood in Ukraine” – Washington Post
“For nearly 18 months, Ukraine has stood against its Russian invaders — rallying support … embracing last year’s battlefield victories in the Kyiv, Kharkiv and Kherson regions. Those wins carried beleaguered Ukrainians through a winter of airstrikes on civilian infrastructure and a brutal and symbolic battle for Bakhmut …. Ukrainian officials and … Western partners hyped up a coming counteroffensive … buoyed by a flood of new weapons and training …. But two months after Ukraine went on the attack, [there has been] little visible progress on the front and a relentless, bloody summer … [T]he narrative of unity and endless perseverance has begun to fray. …”
