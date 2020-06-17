JRL NEWSWATCH: “Siberia’s persistent, freakishly mild weather is reverberating around the world” – Washington Post/ Andrew Freedman, Isabelle Khurshudyan
“The planet just had its warmest May, continuing a streak from 2014.”
“… Siberia … has seen persistently extreme temperatures since the winter … [leading] to a damaging Arctic oil spill, spark[ing] early outbreaks of large wildfires and help[ing] vault global temperatures to new milestones. … Permafrost thawing across Siberia … has caused widespread problems such as buckled roads, collapsed homes and disruptions to traditional herding and agriculture. It was that unstable foundation that Norilsk Nickel, the parent company of the plant, blamed for … [a] fuel reservoir’s rupture. … [causing a large oil spill] …”
