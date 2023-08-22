JRL NEWSWATCH: “Should the West Fear Putin’s Fall?” – WSJ

“Since … the Wagner [mutiny] …, which revealed … the brittleness of the Russian regime, the possibility of a revolution, coup or other forced end of Putin’s 23-year reign has appeared more likely. The war that Putin has unleashed on Ukraine continues to go badly. Russia’s generals and troops are now grumbling more openly about losses and failures …. [Putin’s] onetime aura of strength is steadily dissipating. … On all sides of the conflict, minds are increasingly focused on what a post-Putin Russia might look like. Would his successor be better or worse for Ukraine, the outside world, and Russians themselves? … Planning is difficult given the uncertainties of Russian politics and the West’s limited ability to exert influence there. …”