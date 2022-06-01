JRL NEWSWATCH: “Seizing Russian Assets to Help Ukraine Sets Off White House Debate” – New York Times

“The cost to rebuild Ukraine is expected to be significant. … Zelensky, estimated [in May] that it could be $600 billion after months of artillery, missile and tank attacks — meaning that even if all of Russia’s central bank assets abroad were seized, they would cover only half …. [F]inance ministers from Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Slovakia urged the [EU] to create a way to fund … rebuilding of [Ukrainian] cities and towns … with frozen Russian central bank assets, so that Russia can be ‘held accountable for its actions and pay for the damage caused.’ Confiscating the Russian assets was also a central topic at a gathering of top [G7] economic officials … with the idea drawing public support from Germany and Canada. The United States, which has led a global effort to isolate Russia with stiff sanctions, has been far more cautious in this case. …”