JRL NEWSWATCH: “Secret Signs Show Putin’s Own Henchmen Are Turning on Him” – Daily Beast

“Nearly nine months into Russia’s war against Ukraine, it seems some of … Putin’s strongmen are laying the groundwork to abandon ship. A human rights group that works closely with Russian inmates and investigates abuses by the security services has reportedly received a flood of calls from members of those same security services desperately trying to flee. … While panic over the missile incident has largely fizzled out, the same cannot be said for [the Wagner Group’s] Prigozhin’s growing influence …. A former member of the security services … told [DW] late last month that concerns were growing inside federal agencies about the power given to some figures within Putin’s inner circle. … Putin … seemed to signal he has no plans to listen to any … more moderate figures who might caution … against escalation. … “