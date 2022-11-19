JRL NEWSWATCH: “Secret Signs Show Putin’s Own Henchmen Are Turning on Him” – Daily Beast
“‘ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN’; Some are said to be fleeing the country, while others reportedly came extremely close to ousting him this week.”
“Nearly nine months into Russia’s war against Ukraine, it seems some of … Putin’s strongmen are laying the groundwork to abandon ship. A human rights group that works closely with Russian inmates and investigates abuses by the security services has reportedly received a flood of calls from members of those same security services desperately trying to flee. … While panic over the missile incident has largely fizzled out, the same cannot be said for [the Wagner Group’s] Prigozhin’s growing influence …. A former member of the security services … told [DW] late last month that concerns were growing inside federal agencies about the power given to some figures within Putin’s inner circle. … Putin … seemed to signal he has no plans to listen to any … more moderate figures who might caution … against escalation. … “
