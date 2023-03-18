JRL NEWSWATCH: “Seasoned Russia Envoy Joins Biden’s NSC; Nicholas Berliner, a veteran diplomat, has joined the White House to run Russia policy” – Foreign Policy
“The White House has tapped Nicholas Berliner to serve as … Biden’s top Russia advisor, putting a career foreign officer in charge … just weeks before Ukraine is expected to launch an offensive to punch deep into Russian lines and regain more territory. … Berliner, a Russian speaker and seasoned career diplomat, has served in overseas postings in Russia, Georgia, Croatia, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and Belgium. During the Trump administration, Berliner served as head of the Office of Russian Affairs at the State Department from 2017 to 2019. Biden administration officials stressed that Berliner’s appointment does not signal any shift in policy. The administration has come under fire from some Republican lawmakers for not delivering military aid to Ukraine fast enough. …”
