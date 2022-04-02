JRL NEWSWATCH: “‘Scum and traitors’: Hostile environs for Russia’s anti-war activists” – Christian Science Monitor

“Editor’s note: This article was edited in order to conform with Russian legislation criminalizing references to Russia’s current action in Ukraine as anything other than a ‘special military operation.’ … Welcome to Russia in the second month of the ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine, where the social and political atmosphere – never very receptive to dissenting opinions – is rapidly chilling. … [t]he tone … set by … Putin …. Apparently referring to Russians with a pro-Western point of view as internal enemies, he said: ‘The collective West is trying to divide our society using, to its own advantage, combat losses and the socioeconomic consequences of the sanctions, and to provoke civil unrest in Russia and use its fifth column in an attempt to achieve this goal. … But any nation, and even more so the Russian people, will always be able to distinguish true patriots from scum and traitors and will simply spit them out like an insect in their mouth, spit them onto the pavement.’ … According to the protest-monitoring group OVD-Info, about 15,000 people have been detained by police since the operation began ….”