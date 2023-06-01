JRL NEWSWATCH: “Satellite data show Ukraine’s forces are testing Russia’s defences” – The Economist

“Ukraine’s armed forces are turning up the heat. In the past two weeks our analysis … has detected 907 fires likely to be war-related in Russian-held territory in Ukraine. … more than four times as many as in the two weeks before …. The last time something like this happened … it preceded Ukraine’s impressive gains in the south. Our system relies on satellites … circl[ing] … Ukraine twice a day and uses thermal imaging to detect high-temperature events in places not obscured by clouds. … Inspect all our code, data, and models on GitHub: github.com/TheEconomist/the-economist-war-fire-model.”