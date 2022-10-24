JRL NEWSWATCH: “Sabotage at sea; Vladimir Putin says the world’s energy infrastructure is ‘at risk’; He would know. And internet infrastructure is vulnerable too” – The Economist

“On October 12th … Putin … gave an ominous warning. Energy infrastructure around the world was now ‘at risk,’ he said. … a month after explosions tore through Nord Stream 1 and 2 …. Russia denies responsibility …. But few doubt … the Kremlin did it. …. The attacks occurred just as Russia was escalating its war, mobilising reservists, annexing territory and making nuclear threats. The incident has focused minds on … the importance of underwater infrastructure and the difficulty of protecting it. …. Europe has already rushed to develop more … infrastructure … to import liquefied natural gas … shipped by tanker from countries such as America and Qatar. … [T]elecommunication cables, at least, can be fixed relatively quickly. …. The problem is that profits in cable laying have exceeded those in cable maintenance, leading to a relative decline in the number of repair ships. …”