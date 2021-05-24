JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia’s weather goes crazy” – bne Intellinews
“In May it was hotter on the coast of the Arctic Circle than in the Mediterranean. Russia is heating up three times faster than the rest of the world.”
“…. And Moscow has just reported its warmest days in May ever … while the rest of Europe was suffering from a cold snap that has seen gas prices … for heating double …. In the remote north of Russia’s Caucasian Dagestan … rich grasslands once sustain[ing] hordes of humans and animals … have … turned into desert …. Academic papers … written … over a decade ago identif[ied] millions of square metres of land in southern Russia … stretching into Central Asia … in danger of desertification thanks to … poor management of land and badly designed irrigation systems. … regions that most intensively produce Russia’s wheat crop ….”
