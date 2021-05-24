JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia’s weather goes crazy” – bne Intellinews

“…. And Moscow has just reported its warmest days in May ever … while the rest of Europe was suffering from a cold snap that has seen gas prices … for heating double …. In the remote north of Russia’s Caucasian Dagestan … rich grasslands once sustain[ing] hordes of humans and animals … have … turned into desert …. Academic papers … written … over a decade ago identif[ied] millions of square metres of land in southern Russia … stretching into Central Asia … in danger of desertification thanks to … poor management of land and badly designed irrigation systems. … regions that most intensively produce Russia’s wheat crop ….”