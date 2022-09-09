JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia’s Ukraine Setbacks: Putin’s threats and scramble for arms show he’s under pressure” – Wall Street Journal

“Russia’s war against Ukraine seems to have taken a modest turn in Ukraine’s favor … [O]ne sign is … Putin’s new threats and his scramble for arms from his own client states. Russia expected its February blitzkrieg to end in … quick victory, but … has bogged down … Ukraine is now pressing a[] [southern] offensive … aimed at busting up Russian logistics and taking back territory. Russia has had to spend down … munition stores …. [and] is having a hard time replenishing smart weapons in particular because of the West’s embargo on … computer chips and other [modern weapons] components …. Thus the Kremlin’s Operation Tin Cup toward Iran and North Korea, two of the world’s worst rogues. … [seeking] to relieve [what U.S. intelligence sources term] ‘severe supply shortages.’ …. You can also measure [] Putin’s anxiety by his threats … to further curtail Russian energy exports and renege on [the] deal to let Ukraine export grain through the Black Sea. …”