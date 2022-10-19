JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia’s Top Ukraine Commander Sees Invasion Faltering in South, but Missile Strikes Take Toll on Ukraine” – WSJ

“Russia’s top military commander in Ukraine signaled Moscow’s hold on the southern city of Kherson was weakening, and Ukraine said Russian strikes since last week had knocked out some 30% of its power-plant infrastructure, raising concerns of countrywide blackouts. … Western military analysts have long said that Russian forces would be advised to leave Kherson to avoid a rout. … Russian air attacks … have underscored Ukrainian officials’ calls for more air-defense capabilities from the West. … Iranian-produced drones struck central Kyiv [Monday], hitting energy infrastructure and at least one residential block. … [A] U.S. senior military official said [Tuesday] the [U.S.] was working to get … [short and medium-distance] National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System[s], or NASAMS … to Ukraine in the coming weeks. European countries are also contributing … air-defense systems. … Putin’s nuclear saber-rattling has unnerved observers, though many see it as little more than rhetoric. The U.S. … hasn’t seen … indications that Russia has changed its nuclear stance. …”