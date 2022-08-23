JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia’s Struggles: We explain why the last several weeks of the war in Ukraine have gone poorly for Russia” – New York Times

“… [T]he most recent phase of the war has gone better for Ukraine than many observers expected …. [H]ere are the three scenarios we described …

Russia starts to win. … [and] continue[s] to take over more of eastern Ukraine, as … in the spring, and ultimately control[s] all of the Donbas …

The war falls into a stalemate. … Russia would dominate the east but … not … much farther ….

Ukraine starts to win. … halt[ing] Russia’s advance in the east and … launching counterattacks, potentially reclaiming some territory in the south, where Russia has also taken over some cities.”

Looking back at this list now, we are struck that the recent events seem to fall somewhere between the second and third scenarios. …