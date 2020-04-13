JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia’s state-backed media uses the pandemic to spin anti-Western views. They are not alone.” – Washington Post/ Isabelle Khurshudyan

Coronavirus, Europe, EU, Health, Alcohol, Smoking, AIDS, Epidemics, Media, Internet, Social Media, Television, United States, U.S.-Russian Relations
Satellite Dishes

“After a Russian military contingent with medical equipment arrived in Rome last month, the Kremlin’s English-language media outlets RT and Sputnik found video gold. They highlighted an Italian man replacing an E.U. flag with a Russian one — deriding how Italy’s European partners “failed” to provide assistance to the coronavirus-stricken country while Russia ‘filled in.’ But when questions were raised about Russia’s aid, the state-funded outlets went on the defensive. …”

Click here for: “Russia’s state-backed media uses the pandemic to spin anti-Western views. They are not alone.” – Washington Post/ Isabelle Khurshudyan

[featured image is file photo]



