JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia’s security chief blasts West, dangles nuclear threats” – AP
“A top Russian security official warned Thursday about the rising threat of a nuclear war and blasted a German minister for threatening … Putin with arrest, saying that such action would amount to a declaration of war and trigger a Russian strike on Germany. Dmitry Medvedev, … deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council chaired by Putin, said … that Russia’s relations with the West have hit an all-time bottom. Asked whether the threat of a nuclear conflict has eased, Medvedev responded: ‘No, it hasn’t decreased, it has grown. Every day when they provide Ukraine with foreign weapons brings the nuclear apocalypse closer.’ He has issued a barrage of such strongly-worded statements in the past ….”
