JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia’s Ruling Party Wants a Big Win in Upcoming Elections; United Russia has seriously limited the opposition but is losing popularity itself” – Foreign Policy

“… United Russia … is defending their super majority … but faces increasing challenges due to its own unpopularity and mounting grievances. … [with] a large majority .. key … to ensuring its own cohesion and shoring up legitimacy of the Putin government. …  [An] effort to secure the vote results from the government’s need for credibility in … a popular stamp of approval and in reaction to backlash over past instances and allegations of tampering. Although voting irregularities still occur at some scale, particularly at … regional levels, United Russia has primarily focused on limiting the ability of opposition groups to compete … by making it difficult to get on the ballot, limiting access to media, and adding layers of bureaucratic restrictions. …”

Click here for: “Russia’s Ruling Party Wants a Big Win in Upcoming Elections; United Russia has seriously limited the opposition but is losing popularity itself” – Foreign Policy/ Jeff Hawn, Sim Tack

