JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia’s ruble has tumbled. What does it mean for the wartime economy?” – AP
“The Russian ruble has reached its lowest value since the early weeks of the special military operation in Ukraine, as Moscow increases military spending and Western sanctions weigh on its energy exports.”
“Russia is selling less abroad — mainly reflected in falling revenue from oil and natural gas — and it’s importing more. … Russia’s trade surplus … has shrunk. … [O]il prices have dipped … and it’s more cumbersome for Russia to sell its oil due to Western sanctions, including price caps …. Meanwhile, imports have started to recover … as Russians find ways around sanctions. Some trade has been rerouted to Asian countries …. [a]nd importers have found ways to ship goods through nearby countries …. Russia has ramped up defense spending …. [and] [c]ompanies must import parts and raw materials, while … workers … buy imported goods. … [G]overnment spending, along with the willingness of India and China to buy Russia oil, is helping the economy [grow] ….”
You must log in to post a comment.