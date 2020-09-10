JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia’s Richest Man Owns More Melting Arctic Than Anyone; Vladimir Potanin’s sprawling Siberian mining operations make him the billionaire most exposed to the permafrost crisis.” – Bloomberg/ Yuliya Fedorinova, Laura Millan Lombrana

“Vladimir Potanin, one of the 50 richest people on the planet, stood awkwardly on the Siberian tundra near the remote mining city of Norilsk. It had been less than a week since a spill that threatened to become one of Russia’s worst disasters in the Arctic, caused entirely by an aging fuel tank owned by his mining operations. The billionaire was about to receive a verbal lashing from … Putin in front of a national audience. … The Arctic is warming with … rapid speed – more than twice as fast as the global average – … also happens to be where Nornickel’s mines produce enormous quantities of … minerals essential for rechargeable batteries. It’s the source of nickel and cobalt found in millions of electric vehicles, as well as much of the palladium inside the catalytic converters that reduce tailpipe emissions. That pushes Potanin into a paradoxical position: He manages a sprawling mining complex that produces raw materials needed for the transition away from fossil fuels, and his operations disgorge dangerous pollution into the fragile Arctic. …”