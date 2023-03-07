JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia’s population nightmare is going to get even worse; War in Ukraine has aggravated a crisis that long predates the conflict” – The Economist

“A demographic tragedy is unfolding in Russia. Over the past three years the country has lost around 2m more people than it would ordinarily have done, as a result of war, disease and exodus. The life expectancy of Russian males aged 15 fell by almost five years, to the same level as in Haiti. The number of Russians born in April 2022 was no higher than it had been in the months of Hitler’s occupation. And because so many men of fighting age are dead or in exile, women outnumber men by at least 10m. War is not the sole — or even the main — cause of these troubles but it has made them all worse. According to Western estimates, 175,000-200,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded over the past year (Russia’s own figures are lower). Somewhere between 500,000 and 1m mostly young, educated people have … [fled] abroad. … [L]osses of war are placing more burdens on a shrinking, ailing population. Russia may be entering a doom loop of demographic decline. …”