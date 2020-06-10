JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia’s new nuclear policy could be a path to arms control treaties” – Defense News/ Sarah Bidgood

“Russia recently published … ‘Basic Principles of State Policy of the Russian Federation on Nuclear Deterrence.’ … the first time … Russia’s official policy on deterrence has been made publicly available. … an example of declaratory policy aimed primarily at a foreign audience … [including declarations of] Russia’s threat assessments and what it sees as likely pathways to nuclear use. … [O]verlaps [with some aspects of U.S. nuclear policy] are noteworthy, since the U.S. and Russia have traditionally been able to work together to mitigate mutual threats even when their bilateral relationship is in crisis. As such, they can point toward ways to get arms control back on track ….”