JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia’s Navalny Fights to Stay in Public Eye in Putin Standoff” – Wall Street Journal

“Imprisoned dissident’s supporters are looking for new ways to maintain his visibility and, they say, keep him alive.”

“… Russian authorities are moving to have [Navalny’s] political movement, including his anticorruption foundation, declared an extremist organization, putting it on a par with terrorist groups such as al Qaeda or violent religious cults. The move would choke off funding and provide Moscow with more leverage to demand that YouTube, Facebook and other websites take down his group’s content and drain [] Navalny of social exposure. The next court hearing is scheduled for June, but key lieutenants have already fled to Europe. … Leonid Volkov, [] Navalny’s chief of staff, recently said … that [] Putin’s willingness to raise the stakes has forced the movement to reappraise its tactics. …”

