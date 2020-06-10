JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia’s ‘miraculous’ coronavirus death statistics face scepticism” – The Times (UK)

“… [Its] mayor surprised [Moscow] … lifting the vast majority of coronavirus curbs …. even as the city registered more than 3,500 new cases and 110 deaths in the past 48 hours. … Since … suspected patient zero arrived in Moscow from Milan in February, the health ministry has recorded over 485,000 confirmed cases … third highest in the world after the United States and Brazil. Yet … Russia says only 6,142 people have been killed by the virus, a fatality rate … barely above 1 per cent, far below the global average of about 6 per cent. … [O]fficial figures have triggered inevitable allegations that Covid-19 fatalities have been under-reported, either deliberately or because of flaws in the way Russia registers deaths from the virus. Doctors and academics have been among those speaking out the loudest. …”