“… The number of births [in Ukraine] during the first six months of [2023] was 28% lower than the same period before the war …. Even before Russia invaded, Ukraine’s fertility rate — the number of babies born per woman — was the lowest in Europe. Ukrainian demographers … forecast[] [that] it will become the lowest in the world, accelerating the decline of a population that had already shrunk in recent decades. … [F]ollowing independence … economic turmoil sent many Ukrainians abroad in search of work, and one child became the norm. Births slumped 12% after Russia annexed Crimea and covertly invaded eastern Ukraine in 2014. By … [last year’s] full-blown invasion … Ukraine’s fertility rate had dropped to about 1.2. For a population to maintain its size, roughly 2.1 children must be born for every woman. The war triggered an exodus of millions of women and children … [M]en between … 18 and 60 were banned from leaving. That has physically separated many couples and prompted others to postpone having children. …”