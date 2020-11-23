JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia’s health system under strain as the virus surges back” – AP/ Daria Litvinova

“… Russia’s health care system, vast yet underfunded, has been under significant strains … as the pandemic surges again and daily infections and virus death … break records. Across the country, 81% of hospital beds … set aside for coronavirus patients were full … Wednesday. Three times last week, the Russian government reported … record … daily deaths … [T]he number of daily new infections per 100,000 people has more than doubled since Oct. 1, from 6 to over 15. … Russia has recorded over 2 million cases and over 35,000 deaths [overall] … [E]xperts say all numbers worldwide understate the true toll of the pandemic. …”