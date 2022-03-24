JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia’s first homefront casualties: Reporters and the press” – Christian Science Monitor

File Photo of Woman's Hands Typing on Computer Keyboard, adapted from image at fbi.gov

“Russian media are imploding, with most independent outlets shut by the government and state-run outfits hit by mass resignations as reporters face up to the reality of their jobs.”

“Editor’s note: This article was edited in order to conform with Russian legislation criminalizing references to Russia’s current action in Ukraine as anything other than a ‘special military operation.’ Russian troops have been violently waging their government’s so-called special military operation …  in Ukraine. … [O]n the homefront, state police and state prosecutors are waging a more intangible conflict. The domestic casualties, so far, are mainly the thousands of Kremlin-critical voices, especially in the media. Faced with public shock over the devastation caused by the military operation – which cannot be concealed from Russia’s huge internet-savvy population – Russian authorities have shuttered liberal news organizations. …. Russian mainstream media have also seen many longtime employees depart ….”

Click here for: “Russia’s first homefront casualties: Reporters and the press; Russian media are imploding, with most independent outlets shut by the government and state-run outfits hit by mass resignations as reporters face up to the reality of their jobs” – Christian Science Monitor/ Fred Weir

[featured image is file photo from another occasion]
