JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia’s Election Interference Went as Well as Their War in Ukraine” – Newsweek
“… Vladimir Solovyov started his radio show Full Contact (Polny Contakt) … Tuesday … saying, ‘Happy interference in the U.S. elections day.’ … [A]nother Putin ally, Yevgeny Prigozhin, who founded the Wagner mercenary group … fighting in Ukraine, said Russia … previously interfered in U.S. elections ‘carefully’ and ‘surgically,’ …. Elizabeth Van Wie Davis, author of Shadow Warfare: Cyberwar Policy in the United States, Russia, and China, said that … since Prigozhin was indicted by a U.S. grand jury in 2018, along with 13 Russian companies, Moscow’s interference in the U.S. electoral process ‘ebbs and flows but has not ceased.’ …The indictment … unveiled a sophisticated network designed to subvert the 2016 election … In January 2017, a U.S. intelligence report warned that Russian intelligence had accessed parts of ‘multiple U.S. state or local electoral boards.’ …”
