JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia’s economic woes will clip Vladimir Putin’s wings; Pandemic combined with collapsing oil prices spells real hardship” – Financial Times

Coronavirus, Economy, Business, Investment, Trade, Health, Alcohol, Smoking, AIDS, Epidemics, JRL NewsBlog, Oil, Gas, Energy, Politics, Government, Protests, Elections
File Photo of Kremlin Tower, St. Basil's, Red Square at Night

“… Putin’s … oil price war with Saudi Arabia … was disastrously timed. … days before the coronavirus pandemic began forcing economies around the world into lockdown, cutting crude demand. Russia then succumbed to the virus itself. … [Putin] had to cancel a referendum to approve constitutional changes …. The IMF forecasts Russian [GDP] could contract by 5.5 per cent …. The … pandemic support package … is skewed towards large companies rather than small businesses and families …. [E]x- finance minister [Kudrin] has forecast 8m Russians could lose jobs. … two-thirds of citizens have no savings …. [T]he president’s move to change rules so he could stand for re-election in 2024 aimed in part to suppress manoeuvrings among the ‘elites’ who really keep him in power. … watching for signs his authority is waning. …”

