JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia’s defensive lines are ‘much more complex and deadly than anything experienced by any military in nearly 80 years,’ retired general says” – Business Insider
“… [R]etired Australian general [Mick Ryan] described the defensive lines … Russia … built in Ukraine as ‘much more complex and deadly than anything experienced by any military in nearly 80 years.’ … [and that] breaking through … would require the best of combined-arms operational skills …. [Earlier] [s]atellite imagery … showed Russia strengthening its 600-mile front line with minefields, barricades, ‘dragon’s teeth’ obstacles, and anti-tank ditches. The minefields have, in places, forced Ukrainian soldiers to leave behind some of their advanced Western tanks and progress on foot. [Ukrainian] [o]fficials … said they wanted their big push to start earlier but had to wait for more Western weapons to arrive ….”
You must log in to post a comment.